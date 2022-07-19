https://sputniknews.com/20220719/mordaunt-has-reportedly-topped-out-among-supporters-in-fight-with-truss-for-2nd-place-in-pm-race-1097441547.html

Mordaunt Has Reportedly ‘Topped Out’ Among Supporters in Fight With Truss for 2nd Place in PM Race

On Monday, House of Commons foreign affairs committee chair Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the Tory leadership contest after finishing last in the third... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ team argues that Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt had “topped out” among supporters, as the top UK diplomat is thought to have gained ground in the fight for second place in the Tory leadership race following Monday’s voting, according to the Guardian.The newspaper also cited Education Secretary James Cleverly as saying that Truss had indicated during last week’s two televised debates that she was ready for the job of PM.The Financial Times, in turn, quoted “many Tory MPs” as claiming that Mordaunt is losing momentum in the contest after her “lackluster performances" in the leadership debates. The trade minister is expected to struggle so as to gain supporters of Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, who was eliminated from the race in Monday’s voting.In the third round by 358 Tory MPs, former chancellor Rishi Sunak retained his position as the frontrunner with the support of 115 MPs. Mordaunt remained in second place with the endorsement of 82 MPs - a decrease of one since the last round, while Truss received the backing of 71 lawmakers, an increase of seven over the second round.Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch garnered the support of 58 MPs, and Tugendhat was knocked out of the contest after receiving the support of 31 Conservative MPs, the lowest number.The voting was preceded by the five candidates being involved in a series of bad-tempered exchanges in Sunday’s TV debate, staged by ITV. While Sunak clashed with Mordaunt and Truss over the economy and taxes, accusing the foreign secretary of promoting “socialism”, Badenoch and Tugendhat squared off over who had the record and expertise to be prime minister.A third debate, to be hosted by Sky News, was scheduled for Tuesday, but it was cancelled after Sunak and Truss pulled out. The broadcaster said in a statement that “two of the three candidates currently leading in the MPs ballots, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have confirmed to Sky News that they do not want to take part".Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on June 7, will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He stepped down following a series of scandals, including the “Partygate” row related to No 10’ COVID rule-busting social gatherings held between 2020 and 2021, and the Pincher scandal pertaining to resignation of a Tory deputy chief whip over sexual misconduct.

