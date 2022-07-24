https://sputniknews.com/20220724/looming-recession-might-deal-final-blow-to-americans-teetering-mental-health--1097746121.html

Looming Recession Might Deal Final Blow to Americans' Teetering Mental Health

Earlier in July, polls revealed that more than 90% of Americans are concerned with inflation, with its level hitting yet another gloomy record of 9.1% in June. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

A looming recession threatens to boost the numbers of overdoses and suicides as economic fears undermine the already shaky mental health of Americans, Well Being Trust head Benjamin Miller told The Hill's Changing America.The effects of recession fears combined with rising inflation as well as coronavirus pandemic-induced struggles could unearth how unprepared the US mental health system is for tackling them.Miller's organization is working to address Americans' mental health issues, particularly the so-called "deaths of despair" - cases when people die because of alcoholism, drug overdose, suicides and other reasons that are mainly driven by economic issues.With the current skyrocketing levels of inflation (9.1% as of June) and multiple estimations that the US is heading into yet another recession, over 90% of Americans are already "concerned" about the economic state of their country. According to a Fox News July poll, 52% of Americans are confident that the American economy will only get worse in the coming years.The economic repercussions pose the risk of even higher levels of anxiety, depression and drug use, after the US has already faced an increase in those in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

