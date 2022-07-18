International
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/poll-93-of-americans-concerned-with-inflation-levels-amid-recession-fears-1097419775.html
Poll: 93% of Americans 'Concerned' With Inflation Levels Amid Recession Fears
Poll: 93% of Americans 'Concerned' With Inflation Levels Amid Recession Fears
Recently, US inflation hit yet another unflattering ceiling, eclipsing 9% in June after already breaking a 40-year record when it reached 8.6% in May. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T11:10+0000
2022-07-18T11:10+0000
us
inflation
poll
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096655458_0:246:2767:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_9a66189537bb4af43f249eba0d07c988.jpg
An overwhelming majority of Americans (93%) are "concerned" about the level of inflation, with over half of all respondents (52%) confident that it will only get worse in the coming years, according to a new Fox News poll.Among the 93% of respondents are both people who are "extremely" concerned (67%) and "very" concerned (25%). However, 42% voiced the optimistic believe that the economy will become "better" at some point.The survey's figures regarding President Joe Biden's response to the inflation are also less than uplifting. The incumbent president was rated negatively in his handling of inflation (73%), the economy (68%), immigration (61%), guns (59%) and energy (57%).Meanwhile, his approval rating remains anemic: more than half Americans (55%) don't approve of his performance in the Oval Office, according to the recent polls.US inflation jumped to a whopping 9.1% in June, with gas prices averaging $4.50, according to AAA.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/19/1096655458_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a78a11413c522ff632ea5e608052e2de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, poll, economy

Poll: 93% of Americans 'Concerned' With Inflation Levels Amid Recession Fears

11:10 GMT 18.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / EVA HAMBACHAn employee examines a sheet of 5 USD notes as it comes off the printing machine at the US Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC July 20, 2018.
An employee examines a sheet of 5 USD notes as it comes off the printing machine at the US Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC July 20, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / EVA HAMBACH
Subscribe
International
India
Recently, US inflation hit yet another unflattering ceiling, eclipsing 9% in June after already breaking a 40-year record when it reached 8.6% in May.
An overwhelming majority of Americans (93%) are "concerned" about the level of inflation, with over half of all respondents (52%) confident that it will only get worse in the coming years, according to a new Fox News poll.
Among the 93% of respondents are both people who are "extremely" concerned (67%) and "very" concerned (25%). However, 42% voiced the optimistic believe that the economy will become "better" at some point.
The survey's figures regarding President Joe Biden's response to the inflation are also less than uplifting. The incumbent president was rated negatively in his handling of inflation (73%), the economy (68%), immigration (61%), guns (59%) and energy (57%).
Meanwhile, his approval rating remains anemic: more than half Americans (55%) don't approve of his performance in the Oval Office, according to the recent polls.
US inflation jumped to a whopping 9.1% in June, with gas prices averaging $4.50, according to AAA.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала