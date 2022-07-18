https://sputniknews.com/20220718/poll-93-of-americans-concerned-with-inflation-levels-amid-recession-fears-1097419775.html
Poll: 93% of Americans 'Concerned' With Inflation Levels Amid Recession Fears
Poll: 93% of Americans 'Concerned' With Inflation Levels Amid Recession Fears
Recently, US inflation hit yet another unflattering ceiling, eclipsing 9% in June after already breaking a 40-year record when it reached 8.6% in May. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
An overwhelming majority of Americans (93%) are "concerned" about the level of inflation, with over half of all respondents (52%) confident that it will only get worse in the coming years, according to a new Fox News poll.Among the 93% of respondents are both people who are "extremely" concerned (67%) and "very" concerned (25%). However, 42% voiced the optimistic believe that the economy will become "better" at some point.The survey's figures regarding President Joe Biden's response to the inflation are also less than uplifting. The incumbent president was rated negatively in his handling of inflation (73%), the economy (68%), immigration (61%), guns (59%) and energy (57%).Meanwhile, his approval rating remains anemic: more than half Americans (55%) don't approve of his performance in the Oval Office, according to the recent polls.US inflation jumped to a whopping 9.1% in June, with gas prices averaging $4.50, according to AAA.
An overwhelming majority of Americans (93%) are "concerned" about the level of inflation, with over half of all respondents (52%) confident that it will only get worse in the coming years, according to a new Fox News poll
Among the 93% of respondents are both people who are "extremely" concerned (67%) and "very" concerned (25%). However, 42% voiced the optimistic believe that the economy will become "better" at some point.
The survey's figures regarding President Joe Biden's response to the inflation are also less than uplifting. The incumbent president was rated negatively in his handling of inflation (73%), the economy (68%), immigration (61%), guns (59%) and energy (57%).
Meanwhile, his approval rating remains anemic: more than half Americans (55%) don't approve of his performance in the Oval Office, according to the recent polls
US inflation jumped to a whopping 9.1% in June, with gas prices averaging $4.50, according to AAA.