Lavrov: Moscow Not Asking to Lift Sanctions, But West Must Resolve Self-Created Food Supply Issues

Kremlin repeatedly denied West's claims that Moscow was somehow limiting grain exports from Ukraine or Russia itself. Russia stressed that Kiev's mining of own... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow is not asking for the lifting of sanctions, but, in order to resolve the existing issues with global food supplies, the West must take steps to eliminate obstacles that it had created itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following a meeting with his counterpart from Egypt.

