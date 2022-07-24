https://sputniknews.com/20220724/lavrov-moscow-not-asking-to-lift-sanctions-but-west-must-resolve-self-created-food-supply-issues-1097745736.html
Lavrov: Moscow Not Asking to Lift Sanctions, But West Must Resolve Self-Created Food Supply Issues
Lavrov: Moscow Not Asking to Lift Sanctions, But West Must Resolve Self-Created Food Supply Issues
Kremlin repeatedly denied West's claims that Moscow was somehow limiting grain exports from Ukraine or Russia itself. Russia stressed that Kiev's mining of own... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T12:01+0000
2022-07-24T12:01+0000
2022-07-24T12:15+0000
situation in ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097745736.jpg?1658664944
Moscow is not asking for the lifting of sanctions, but, in order to resolve the existing issues with global food supplies, the West must take steps to eliminate obstacles that it had created itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following a meeting with his counterpart from Egypt.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia
Lavrov: Moscow Not Asking to Lift Sanctions, But West Must Resolve Self-Created Food Supply Issues
12:01 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 24.07.2022)
Being updated
Kremlin repeatedly denied West's claims that Moscow was somehow limiting grain exports from Ukraine or Russia itself. Russia stressed that Kiev's mining of own waters and western anti-Russia sanctions are the main culprits behind the risk of famine in the world.
Moscow is not asking for the lifting of sanctions, but, in order to resolve the existing issues with global food supplies, the West must take steps to eliminate obstacles that it had created itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated following a meeting with his counterpart from Egypt.
"We will simply be developing our own economy now, relying on reliable partners, and not on those who once again have proven their complete inability to negotiate," Lavrov commented on Moscow's unwillingness to fight for western sanctions' relief.