International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/man-who-attacked-us-congressman-zeldin-with-knife-charged-with-felony-released-1097709932.html
Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released
Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who attacked US Congressman Lee Zeldin with a knife during a campaign event in the state of New York has been charged with a... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T18:36+0000
2022-07-22T18:36+0000
us
new york
lee zeldin
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083269047_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b61ec8c14c70721cae8b1d9a828bb94.jpg
"Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. ," the sheriff's office said in a press release.Police said Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, the release said.During the campaign event, Jakubonis climbed on stage and swung a knife at Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," the release said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/video-republican-candidate-for-new-york-gubernatorial-race-attacked-during-campaign-event-1097679841.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083269047_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c3a863bb2282006bb62f90f130f14f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, new york, lee zeldin, knife attack

Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released

18:36 GMT 22.07.2022
© Wikimedia Commons/Gage SkidmoreUS Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.
US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaking with attendees at the 2019 Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who attacked US Congressman Lee Zeldin with a knife during a campaign event in the state of New York has been charged with a felony and released from jail, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
"Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. ," the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Police said Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Police light - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
Video: Republican Candidate for New York Gubernatorial Race Attacked During Campaign Event
03:42 GMT
The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, the release said.
During the campaign event, Jakubonis climbed on stage and swung a knife at Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," the release said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала