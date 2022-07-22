https://sputniknews.com/20220722/man-who-attacked-us-congressman-zeldin-with-knife-charged-with-felony-released-1097709932.html
Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released
Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who attacked US Congressman Lee Zeldin with a knife during a campaign event in the state of New York has been charged with a... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T18:36+0000
2022-07-22T18:36+0000
2022-07-22T18:36+0000
us
new york
lee zeldin
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083269047_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b61ec8c14c70721cae8b1d9a828bb94.jpg
"Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. ," the sheriff's office said in a press release.Police said Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, the release said.During the campaign event, Jakubonis climbed on stage and swung a knife at Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," the release said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/video-republican-candidate-for-new-york-gubernatorial-race-attacked-during-campaign-event-1097679841.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083269047_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c3a863bb2282006bb62f90f130f14f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, new york, lee zeldin, knife attack
Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who attacked US Congressman Lee Zeldin with a knife during a campaign event in the state of New York has been charged with a felony and released from jail, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
"Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. ," the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Police said Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, the release said.
During the campaign event, Jakubonis climbed on stage and swung a knife at Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," the release said.