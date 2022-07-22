https://sputniknews.com/20220722/man-who-attacked-us-congressman-zeldin-with-knife-charged-with-felony-released-1097709932.html

Man Who Attacked US Congressman Zeldin With Knife Charged With Felony, Released

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man who attacked US Congressman Lee Zeldin with a knife during a campaign event in the state of New York has been charged with a... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Members of the audience and Rep. Zeldin’s campaign restrained the male until deputies arrived and took him into custody. There were no injuries. The suspect is identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 y/o, of Fairport. ," the sheriff's office said in a press release.Police said Jakubonis was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.The suspect has been charged with one count of attempted assault in the second degree, the release said.During the campaign event, Jakubonis climbed on stage and swung a knife at Zeldin's neck and told him, "You're done," the release said.

