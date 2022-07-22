https://sputniknews.com/20220722/video-republican-candidate-for-new-york-gubernatorial-race-attacked-during-campaign-event-1097679841.html

Video: Republican Candidate for New York Gubernatorial Race Attacked During Campaign Event

Video: Republican Candidate for New York Gubernatorial Race Attacked During Campaign Event

Event guests told Fox News that they had initially believed the unidentified attacker was going on stage to "fix a flag or something that was out of place." 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T03:42+0000

2022-07-22T03:42+0000

2022-07-22T03:39+0000

new york

gubernatorial elections

lee zeldin

us

stabbing attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg

Newly surfaced footage captured the moment that a Republican candidate for New York's gubernatorial race was attacked in an attempted stabbing during a Thursday campaign event.The late Thursday incident involved New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, and took place in Perinton, a town located in New York's Monroe County, which has a population of less than 50,000 people per 2010 census data.Video of the incident shows Zeldin in the middle of giving a speech on bail reform when the attacker is seen jumping on stage, and then being blocked by another individual who is seen standing in between the GOP candidate and the assailant.The individual was subsequently detained by Joe Chenelly, the director of the American Veterans organization.Zeldin did not sustain any injuries during the attempted stabbing. A release issued by Zeldin's campaign staff notes that the congressman had grabbed onto the attacker's wrist to stop the strike before others intervened.Addressing the development, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "relieved" the lawmaker was not injured before condemning the attack. "It has no place in New York," she wrote.With the suspect in custody, an investigation into the attack remains ongoing.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new york, gubernatorial elections, lee zeldin, us, stabbing attack