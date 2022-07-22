https://sputniknews.com/20220722/its-going-into-the-water-video-captures-terrifying-moment-plane-crashes-along-california-beach-1097713704.html

‘It’s Going Into the Water!’: Video Captures Terrifying Moment Plane Crashes Along California Beach

'It's Going Into the Water!': Video Captures Terrifying Moment Plane Crashes Along California Beach

Lifeguards were forced to jump into action when sunny California skies were darkened by a small Cessna jet crashing hundreds of meters from beachgoers. 22.07.2022

A small plane towing a banner over the beaches of California’s Huntington Beach was recorded tumbling into the water Friday.Video posted to social media shows onlookers reacting with alarm as the plane crashes, with the aircraft’s trajectory making it increasingly clear it will be unable to avoid plunging into the ocean. Two lifeguards were seen running to assist the pilot in the footage provided.Local media reports the pilot was being attended to after the Cessna aircraft crashed around 1:30 p.m. local time. Officials told the TMZ tabloid that the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries but was ultimately transported to a nearby hospital.The cause of the crash is reportedly currently unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

