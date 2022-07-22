https://sputniknews.com/20220722/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-improving-on-friday-presidential-physician-says-1097706955.html

Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says

Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s symptoms have improved on Friday, a day after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a routine... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T16:11+0000

2022-07-22T16:11+0000

2022-07-22T16:11+0000

us

joe biden

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097669933_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd982aaa9922c9e3780f782cec2170f.jpg

“The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to White House spokesperson and president aide Karine Jean-Pierre.O'Connor noted that Biden had run a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) the previous evening, but was treated with Tylenol.Biden’s temperature has remained normal since, with continuing symptoms of runny nose, fatigue and a cough that had shifted from “dry” on Thursday to now “loose” today, O'Connor said.Biden has been "fully" vaccinated, meaning he has received four vaccine doses, so the president is expected to continue to “respond favorably” to the treatment, he added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/joe-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1097664681.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, covid-19