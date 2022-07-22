International
https://sputniknews.com/20220722/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-improving-on-friday-presidential-physician-says-1097706955.html
Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says
Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s symptoms have improved on Friday, a day after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a routine... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-22T16:11+0000
2022-07-22T16:11+0000
us
joe biden
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097669933_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd982aaa9922c9e3780f782cec2170f.jpg
“The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to White House spokesperson and president aide Karine Jean-Pierre.O'Connor noted that Biden had run a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) the previous evening, but was treated with Tylenol.Biden’s temperature has remained normal since, with continuing symptoms of runny nose, fatigue and a cough that had shifted from “dry” on Thursday to now “loose” today, O'Connor said.Biden has been "fully" vaccinated, meaning he has received four vaccine doses, so the president is expected to continue to “respond favorably” to the treatment, he added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220721/joe-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1097664681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097669933_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_462e4867192a9065928b1dd27937e6ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, covid-19

Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says

16:11 GMT 22.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NICHOLAS KAMM(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 20, 2022 US President Joe Biden waves while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 20, 2022 US President Joe Biden waves while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NICHOLAS KAMM
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s symptoms have improved on Friday, a day after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a routine screening, the president's physician Kevin O’Connor said.
“The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to White House spokesperson and president aide Karine Jean-Pierre.
O'Connor noted that Biden had run a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) the previous evening, but was treated with Tylenol.
President Joe Biden takes reporters questions on the south lawn of the White House on July 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
Joe Biden 'Doing Great' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 - Video
Yesterday, 14:22 GMT
Biden’s temperature has remained normal since, with continuing symptoms of runny nose, fatigue and a cough that had shifted from “dry” on Thursday to now “loose” today, O'Connor said.
Biden has been "fully" vaccinated, meaning he has received four vaccine doses, so the president is expected to continue to “respond favorably” to the treatment, he added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала