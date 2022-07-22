https://sputniknews.com/20220722/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-improving-on-friday-presidential-physician-says-1097706955.html
Biden’s COVID-19 Symptoms Improving on Friday, Presidential Physician Says
“The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to White House spokesperson and president aide Karine Jean-Pierre.O'Connor noted that Biden had run a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) the previous evening, but was treated with Tylenol.Biden’s temperature has remained normal since, with continuing symptoms of runny nose, fatigue and a cough that had shifted from “dry” on Thursday to now “loose” today, O'Connor said.Biden has been "fully" vaccinated, meaning he has received four vaccine doses, so the president is expected to continue to “respond favorably” to the treatment, he added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s symptoms have improved on Friday, a day after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a routine screening, the president's physician Kevin O’Connor said.
“The President is tolerating treatment well. We will continue Paxlovid as planned,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum to White House spokesperson and president aide Karine Jean-Pierre.
O'Connor noted that Biden had run a temperature of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit (37.4 degrees Celsius) the previous evening, but was treated with Tylenol.
Biden’s temperature has remained normal since, with continuing symptoms of runny nose, fatigue and a cough that had shifted from “dry” on Thursday to now “loose” today, O'Connor said.
Biden has been "fully" vaccinated, meaning he has received four vaccine doses, so the president is expected to continue to “respond favorably” to the treatment, he added.