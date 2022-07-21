https://sputniknews.com/20220721/joe-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1097664681.html
Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday. According to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, the twice boosted POTUS is experiencing "very mild symptoms," and has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug.Jean-Pierre went on to assure that the White House would provide daily updates on Biden's health, and the president will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.The US president has just returned from his trip to the Middle East, where he was in close contact with a number of leaders. Ahead of the tour, the White House said that Biden would "minimize contact" because of the spread of the virus. However, during his public engagements, Biden doled out fist bumps and pats on the shoulder to an Israeli delegation as they welcomed him at the foot of Air Force One in Jerusalem, before caving and shaking hands with ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Later, he clasped hands with two Holocaust survivors as he visited Yad Vashem, a Holocaust memorial. During his trip to Saudi Arabia a few days later, he greeted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a friendly fist bump.This is the first time that Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus. The president received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, followed by a second dose in January 2021. In September 2021, he rolled up his sleeve again to receive a Pfizer booster shot, and a second booster in March 2022. The 79-year-old POTUS said he hadn't experienced any side effects after taking the vaccine and booster shots.
14:22 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 21.07.2022)
