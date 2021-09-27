Registration was successful!
Joe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
Joe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
Earlier, the White House said that the 78-year-old president will get his booster jab "in line with US government health authorities' guidelines." 27.09.2021
Watch a live broadcast as US President Joe Biden receives a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Monday, 27 September.The POTUS is also expected to deliver remarks on the fight against COVID.Biden earlier announced on Twitter that he's set to get a booster shot on Monday and encouraged everyone "who is eligible" to do the same. The decision was made days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 or older and green-lighted a third jab for those with preexisting medical conditions and who work in high-risk environments.The US president received his first shot on 21 December and his second on 11 January, along with his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
sure he did!! a v.b12 more like it
joe biden, news, united states, vaccine, covid-19

Joe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks

17:10 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 27.09.2021)
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccination program at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccination program at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Earlier, the White House said that the 78-year-old president will get his booster jab "in line with US government health authorities' guidelines."
Watch a live broadcast as US President Joe Biden receives a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Monday, 27 September.
The POTUS is also expected to deliver remarks on the fight against COVID.
© Ruptly
Biden earlier announced on Twitter that he's set to get a booster shot on Monday and encouraged everyone "who is eligible" to do the same.
The decision was made days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 or older and green-lighted a third jab for those with preexisting medical conditions and who work in high-risk environments.
The US president received his first shot on 21 December and his second on 11 January, along with his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Popular comments
sure he did!! a v.b12 more like it
bikpet
27 September, 20:40 GMT1
