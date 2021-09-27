Watch a live broadcast as US President Joe Biden receives a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Monday, 27 September.The POTUS is also expected to deliver remarks on the fight against COVID.Biden earlier announced on Twitter that he's set to get a booster shot on Monday and encouraged everyone "who is eligible" to do the same. The decision was made days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 or older and green-lighted a third jab for those with preexisting medical conditions and who work in high-risk environments.The US president received his first shot on 21 December and his second on 11 January, along with his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
bikpet
sure he did!! a v.b12 more like it
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Joe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
Joe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
Biden earlier announced on Twitter that he's set to get a booster shot on Monday and encouraged everyone "who is eligible" to do the same.
The decision was made days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 65 or older and green-lighted a third jab for those with preexisting medical conditions and who work in high-risk environments.
The US president received his first shot on 21 December and his second on 11 January, along with his spouse, First Lady Jill Biden.