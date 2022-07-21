International
Live From Outside Italian Chamber of Deputies as PM Draghi Expected to Resign
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Does Not Rule Out Talks With Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier during an interview with Sputnik and RT's Editor-in-Chief that at present the negotiations between Moscow... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
nato
us
donbass
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Does Not Rule Out Talks With Ukraine

06:54 GMT 21.07.2022
International
India
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier during an interview with Sputnik and RT's Editor-in-Chief that at present the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are "pointless".
There are still chances for talks to take place between Moscow and Kiev, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said in an interview on Wednesday that, under the present circumstances, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine would be pointless. He recalled that the first round of talks between Moscow and Kiev that took place in Belarus in the spring clearly revealed that Ukraine had no desire to discuss anything seriously.
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February, the two countries have had several rounds of talks designed to reach a truce. However, after some agreements had been made during a Turkey-mediated meeting in Istanbul, Kiev suddenly backtracked on the previously agreed points, and talks were stalled.
06:54 GMT 21.07.2022
Oil pumpjack in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
UK to Impose New Sanctions on Coal and Oil Imports From Russia
05:28 GMT 21.07.2022
Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon jets - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2022
US Air Force Mulls Delivery of Fighter Jets to Ukraine as EU Pours $510Mln Into Kiev's Military
