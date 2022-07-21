LIVE UPDATES: Russia Does Not Rule Out Talks With Ukraine

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier during an interview with Sputnik and RT's Editor-in-Chief that at present the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are "pointless".

There are still chances for talks to take place between Moscow and Kiev, Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said in an interview on Wednesday that, under the present circumstances, peace talks between Russia and Ukraine would be pointless. He recalled that the first round of talks between Moscow and Kiev that took place in Belarus in the spring clearly revealed that Ukraine had no desire to discuss anything seriously.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February, the two countries have had several rounds of talks designed to reach a truce. However, after some agreements had been made during a Turkey-mediated meeting in Istanbul, Kiev suddenly backtracked on the previously agreed points, and talks were stalled.

