US to Verify ‘Facts’ Before Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will make its decision whether to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism (SST) based on criteria provided by existing laws and “facts on the ground,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
“Our task is to take the criteria that Congress has written into law and to compare that to the facts on the ground, whether it's the SST statute or any other authority available to us. That's what we've done throughout the course of this war,” Price said.
In order for the United States to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, laws and protocols that are already in place must be followed, Price said.
The State Department spokesperson pointed out there are specific criteria defined by Congress that must be followed in this particular case.
Price noted the United States and its allies and partners continue to impose and maintain comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with more than 30 countries around the world participating in the restrictive measures.
“In short, the costs that we've imposed on Russia are in line with the consequences of an SST designation,” Price said.
Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Congress would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if the State Department failed to do so.
State sponsors of terrorism are countries which, according to the US government, have systematically supported or dealt with acts of international terrorism on their own or on behalf of government agencies. Designated countries include Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, and are subject to economic and political sanctions.