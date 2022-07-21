https://sputniknews.com/20220721/italy-poland-hungary-express-concern-over-eu-proposal-to-reduce-gas-demand---reports-1097666478.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy, Poland and Hungary have expressed grave concerns over the European Commission's proposal to cut demand for natural gas by 15%

According to Bloomberg, concerns of all countries are explained by the fact that the plan is likely to undermine security of energy supplies to key sectors and damage the region's economy in 2023.Earlier in the day, Portugal and Spain also expressed their disagreement with the idea voiced by the commission. Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said that Madrid had rejected the proposal, expressing deep regret at the Commission's "lack of dialogue" with member states, and had urged EU energy ministers to discuss this initiative during next week's meeting.On Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed new coordinated measures to reduce gas demand in EU member states, including the introduction of initially voluntary goals to reduce gas demand by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, which corresponds to 45 billion cubic meters of gas.The proposals of the EU Commission will go into effect after they are approved by a qualified majority of member states in the EU Council.

