https://sputniknews.com/20220721/spain-has-no-plans-to-force-citizens-to-reduce-gas-consumption-deputy-prime-minister-says-1097651918.html

Spain Has no Plans to Force Citizens to Reduce Gas Consumption, Deputy Prime Minister Says

Spain Has no Plans to Force Citizens to Reduce Gas Consumption, Deputy Prime Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish authorities are not going to force consumers to restrict the use of gas at the legislative level, despite the European... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T10:28+0000

2022-07-21T10:28+0000

2022-07-21T10:29+0000

spain

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105131/31/1051313170_0:283:3000:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4285d16c1c38050778b17fb95f5877.jpg

"We are going to ask for responsible behavior, savings, efficiency," Ribera told the Cadena SER radio station, adding "We are not going to include an obligation in the legislation that a home thermostat be set to a certain temperature."She added that the government would release "recommendations" for regular consumers on the matter shortly. For industrial consumers, the government is still discussing what measures could be applied to optimize the use of gas through crisis, Ribera said.On Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed new coordinated measures to reduce gas demand in EU member states, including the introduction of initially voluntary goals to reduce gas demand by 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, which corresponds to 45 billion cubic meters of gas.Ribera said that Spain rejected the proposal, expressing deep regret at the Commission's "lack of dialogue" with member states, and urged EU energy ministers to discuss this initiative during next week's meeting. The minister added that the Spanish government would protect the interests of domestic business, as a reduction in gas consumption could seriously affect the country's industrial competitiveness.The proposals of the EU Commission will go into effect after they are approved by a qualified majority of member states in the EU Council.

https://sputniknews.com/20220719/eu-braces-for-worst-possible-winter-scenario-in-absence-of-russian-gas-supplies-1097588501.html

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spain, gas