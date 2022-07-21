https://sputniknews.com/20220721/italian-president-dissolves-parliament-paving-way-for-early-elections-as-pm-draghi-steps-down-1097667429.html
Italian President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way for Early Elections as PM Draghi Steps Down
Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government imploded on Wednesday after members of the ruling coalition rejected his appeal to band back together to finish the... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved the parliament, triggering a snap election, just hours after he accepted Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.
15:44 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 21.07.2022)
Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government imploded on Wednesday after members of the ruling coalition rejected his appeal to band back together to finish the Parliament's natural term.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved the parliament, triggering a snap election, just hours after he accepted Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.