Italian President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way for Early Elections as PM Draghi Steps Down

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government imploded on Wednesday after members of the ruling coalition rejected his appeal to band back together to finish the... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T15:44+0000

2022-07-21T15:44+0000

2022-07-21T15:50+0000

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved the parliament, triggering a snap election, just hours after he accepted Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation.

