Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Steps Down as Coalition Government Implodes

Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
Last week, Draghi announced his intention to resign after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government.
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has accepted resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
According to the presidential office, Draghi submitted "his resignation and that of the government he heads" and the president "took note of this". The statement added that the government has remained in place to "conduct current business".
Earlier on Thursday, the Italian Chamber of Deputies was scheduled to hold a vote of confidence in Draghi's government, similar to the one held in the Senate on Wednesday. However, Draghi arrived at the Chamber just to ask the lawmakers to postpone the meeting because he was going to the president to repeatedly submit his resignation.
Last week, Draghi announced his resignation after one of the members of his national unity coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote of confidence in the government. Forza Italia led by Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini's League also refused to take part in the vote, saying that it was impossible to recover the trust already lost.
President Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation and invited him to come to the parliament for a speech in order to give an assessment of the situation.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Dragh - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
Political Crisis in Italy Reportedly Causes Rift in Ruling M5S Party
17 July, 15:52 GMT
Analysts believe that now the parliament is likely to be dissolved before early elections could take place in September or October.
The 74-year-old Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief, became Italy's Prime Minister in February 2021 when the country was struggling with economic instability aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic. The latest opinion polls showed that the majority of Italians wanted Draghi to remain their prime minister until the general election scheduled for May 2023.
