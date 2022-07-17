https://sputniknews.com/20220717/political-crisis-in-italy-reportedly-causes-rift-in-ruling-m5s-party-1097400958.html

Political Crisis in Italy Reportedly Causes Rift in Ruling M5S Party

Political Crisis in Italy Reportedly Causes Rift in Ruling M5S Party

ROME (Sputnik) - Several lawmakers from Italy's ruling Five Star Movement (M5S) are ready to support Mario Draghi's government, running counter to the official... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to la Repubblica, the number of dissenting voices is not more than 30 out of the 165 M5S lawmakers in both houses of the parliament. They are set to cast a vote of confidence in the government if it appears on the agenda, or to express their support in other ways. This rift crystallized during the M5S assembly, which resumed on Sunday after a long session the day before, Adnkronos news agency reported.Another newspaper, il Messaggero, stated that the dissidents are ready to leave the faction altogether if the M5S sessions become suffused with the narrative that the government should not be supported and M5S ministers should leave the cabinet. In this case, the lawmakers will transfer to a mixed parliamentary group or join a new faction, Together for the Future, created by the former M5S chair, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. In late June, he left his own party, accusing its members of steering away from the principles of Atlantic solidarity, when the M5S was split over whether to continue sending weaponry to Ukraine. Over 60 lawmakers followed suit.The current M5S leader, former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, confirmed on Saturday evening that the party would only support the government if it adopted the economic stimulus program Draghi received last week. Italian media deemed this statement as a signal that Conte is ready to lend “external support” to the government.On Thursday, the Italian Senate expressed confidence in the government, but the M5S refused to take part in the vote, thus reflecting their internal disagreements. Draghi proceeded to announce his resignation after the party boycotted, but his resignation was later rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.Draghi is expected to address the parliament on Wednesday. He is likely to repeat his resignation appeal, as he stated earlier that he is not prepared to head the government without the Five Star Movement, nor is he going to form a new cabinet, considering the new configuration of the majority coalition.

