International
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/former-italian-prime-minister-renzi-launches-petition-urging-draghi-to-stay-in-office-1097363711.html
Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in Office
Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in Office
ROME (Sputnik) - The former Italian prime minister and the leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, Matteo Renzi, has launched a petition on Friday urging the... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T18:54+0000
2022-07-15T18:54+0000
italy
mario draghi
matteo renzi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104819/68/1048196872_0:673:2330:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_b34304ac76adb5471569d37237b6002f.jpg
On Thursday, Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government due to the lack of political unity.According to the former prime minister, the responsibility for the political crisis lies with the leader of the Five Star Movement political party, Giuseppe Conte, whose actions Renzi called "meanness" that harms the country and its foreign policy.On Thursday, the Italian Senate expressed confidence in the government but one of the ruling coalition members, the Five Star Movement, refused to take part in the vote, thus reflecting their internal disagreement.Draghi proceeded to announce his resignation after the Five Star Movement boycotted the vote, but his resignation was later rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to address the Parliament for clarifications on his situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220714/italian-prime-minister-draghi-says-he-will-resign-1097321527.html
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104819/68/1048196872_0:454:2330:2202_1920x0_80_0_0_21016f668a2c6404eb676b6a9344c086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, mario draghi, matteo renzi

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in Office

18:54 GMT 15.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLARO Italian Prime minister Matteo Renzi (File)
Italian Prime minister Matteo Renzi (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
International
India
ROME (Sputnik) - The former Italian prime minister and the leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, Matteo Renzi, has launched a petition on Friday urging the current head of government, Mario Draghi, to stay in office until elections next spring.
On Thursday, Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government due to the lack of political unity.
"We ask Mario Draghi to return to the Chigi Palace with a clear program of several points to be announced in Parliament, without further negotiations with the majority political forces and with a government that he fully trusts. We want Draghi to lead Italy at least until the elections in 2023," Renzi said in a statement published on the website of his party.
According to the former prime minister, the responsibility for the political crisis lies with the leader of the Five Star Movement political party, Giuseppe Conte, whose actions Renzi called "meanness" that harms the country and its foreign policy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is pictured during a EU summit in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
Italian President Rejects Resignation of Prime Minister Draghi
Yesterday, 16:53 GMT
On Thursday, the Italian Senate expressed confidence in the government but one of the ruling coalition members, the Five Star Movement, refused to take part in the vote, thus reflecting their internal disagreement.
Draghi proceeded to announce his resignation after the Five Star Movement boycotted the vote, but his resignation was later rejected by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to address the Parliament for clarifications on his situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала