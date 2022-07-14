https://sputniknews.com/20220714/italian-prime-minister-draghi-says-he-will-resign-1097321527.html

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he would resign. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I want to announce to you that this evening I will hand over to the President of the Republic a letter of resignation," the press service of the government's Chigi Palace quotes him as saying.Earlier Thursday, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote.According to Draghi, this means that "there is no longer national majority that supported the government from the very beginning."

