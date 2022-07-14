International
Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation
Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he would resign.
italy
mario draghi
resignation
"I want to announce to you that this evening I will hand over to the President of the Republic a letter of resignation," the press service of the government's Chigi Palace quotes him as saying.Earlier Thursday, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote.According to Draghi, this means that "there is no longer national majority that supported the government from the very beginning."
italy, mario draghi, resignation

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Announces Resignation

16:53 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 17:24 GMT 14.07.2022)
International
India
ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he would resign.
"I want to announce to you that this evening I will hand over to the President of the Republic a letter of resignation," the press service of the government's Chigi Palace quotes him as saying.
Earlier Thursday, the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the country's government after one of the members of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (D5Z), refused to take part in the vote.
"Today's vote in parliament is a very significant event from a political point of view," Draghi said.
According to Draghi, this means that "there is no longer national majority that supported the government from the very beginning."
