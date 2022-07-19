https://sputniknews.com/20220719/german-consumers-federation-sues-tesla-over-greenwashing-data-privacy-1097576297.html

German Consumers' Federation Sues Tesla Over Greenwashing, Data Privacy

The federation of German consumers said on Tuesday that it was suing US car giant Tesla over its misleading emissions claims and the...

It argued that Elon Musk’s company falsely claimed in an advertisement of its newest Model 3 electric vehicle that the car helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero.On Model 3’s sentry mode feature that records surroundings while the car is idle, the consumer group said that car owners risked fines for breaking the EU general data protection law for filming passers-by.

