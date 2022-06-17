International
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/tesla-stockholder-files-lawsuit-against-musk-for-discrimination-in-workplace---reports-1096404201.html
Tesla Stockholder Files Lawsuit Against Musk for Discrimination in Workplace - Reports
Tesla Stockholder Files Lawsuit Against Musk for Discrimination in Workplace - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla stockholder Solomon Chau filed a lawsuit against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc. and its board... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T10:28+0000
2022-06-17T10:28+0000
tesla
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29d498ea2e3da9ebaa6e486c03f273a7.jpg
"Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees. This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged, leading to legal action from government regulators and private parties alike," the lawsuit published on Courthouse News portal said.The document cites multiple cases of verbal abuse, racial and sexual discrimination and harassment against Tesla's employees.The plaintiff believes that Tesla's "toxic workplace culture" caused "financial harm" and "irreparable" reputational damage to the detriment of the firm's stockholders.On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX were being jointly sued for $258 billion over claims that they had engineered a racketeering scheme involving the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849931_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60fc28d4d7bc36182542124e234dd2ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tesla, elon musk

Tesla Stockholder Files Lawsuit Against Musk for Discrimination in Workplace - Reports

10:28 GMT 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeElon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla stockholder Solomon Chau filed a lawsuit against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc. and its board of directors for encouraging discriminatory practices in the workplace, according to a court news portal.
"Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees. This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged, leading to legal action from government regulators and private parties alike," the lawsuit published on Courthouse News portal said.
The document cites multiple cases of verbal abuse, racial and sexual discrimination and harassment against Tesla's employees.
The plaintiff believes that Tesla's "toxic workplace culture" caused "financial harm" and "irreparable" reputational damage to the detriment of the firm's stockholders.
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX were being jointly sued for $258 billion over claims that they had engineered a racketeering scheme involving the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала