Tesla Stockholder Files Lawsuit Against Musk for Discrimination in Workplace - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla stockholder Solomon Chau filed a lawsuit against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc. and its board... 17.06.2022
Tesla Stockholder Files Lawsuit Against Musk for Discrimination in Workplace - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tesla stockholder Solomon Chau filed a lawsuit against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc. and its board of directors for encouraging discriminatory practices in the workplace, according to a court news portal.
"Tesla has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees. This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged, leading to legal action from government regulators and private parties alike," the lawsuit published on Courthouse News portal said.
The document cites multiple cases of verbal abuse, racial and sexual discrimination and harassment against Tesla's employees.
The plaintiff believes that Tesla's "toxic workplace culture" caused "financial harm" and "irreparable" reputational damage to the detriment of the firm's stockholders.
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Musk and his companies Tesla and SpaceX were being jointly sued for $258 billion over claims that they had engineered a racketeering scheme involving the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.