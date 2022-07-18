https://sputniknews.com/20220718/rahdit-hackers-set-up-channel-to-send-data-on-ukrainian-army-to-russian-forces-1097408448.html

RaHDIt Hackers Set Up Channel to Send Data on Ukrainian Army to Russian Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian hacker group RaHDIt has established a data channel for transmission of information about the Ukrainian army's activity to the...

Last week, RaHDIt and the Beregini female hacker team from Ukraine obtained classified documents about the Ukrainian army’s activity and the situation on the front lines, according to the RaHDIt member.Earlier this month, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its website NemeZida. The data contains information about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine’s military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.

