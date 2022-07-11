https://sputniknews.com/20220711/us-intel-supplies-kiev-with-satellite-images-to-target-civilians-in-russia-rahdit-hackers-say-1097168460.html

US Intel Supplies Kiev With Satellite Images to Target Civilians in Russia, RaHDIt Hackers Say

US Intel Supplies Kiev With Satellite Images to Target Civilians in Russia, RaHDIt Hackers Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence passes on satellite imagery to Kiev, including images of the Russian territory, where Ukrainian strikes are later carried...

At the same time, the RaHDIt member noted that the Ukrainian Beregini female hacker group has managed to establish channels for receiving information about the military situation.According to RaHDIt, the Russian hackers and the Beregini team have obtained secret documents relating to the operation of the Ukrainian armed forces.The Beregini hackers get some of their information from their friends who are in service in the Ukrainian army, the RaHDIt member told Sputnik.On July 3, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had launched deliberate strikes with Tochka-U missiles with cluster warheads and Tu-143 drones on residential areas of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk, aiming at civilians. Russian air defense destroyed all three missiles in the air, but the wreckage of one of them fell on a residential area. According to Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the shelling damaged 65 houses, including apartment buildings, leaving four people dead and four others, including a child, injured.The RaHDIt hacker group member told Sputnik that "to deliver such strikes, you need to have accurate information, the location of the targets".

