MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian hacker group RaHDit has published the data of another 2,500 officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the military

The hacker group said that the published data contains information about the relatives of the said officers and people living together with them, as well as individuals who have been receiving payments from the GUR bank accounts.RaHDit told Sputnik that it was not planning to make public information about underage relatives of Ukrainian officers.Among GUR officers, there are drug addicts and former criminals convicted of robbery, illegal trafficking of weapons and drugs, infliction of grave bodily injuries, and rape, according to the group. RaHDit noted that it had handed over the data to law enforcement bodies.Previously, the group released the data of another 1,000 GUR employees and 700 staffers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). In addition to general information, the leaked information included officers' hobbies, such as gambling and unconventional personal preferences.

