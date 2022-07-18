International
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/nord-stream-turbine-already-on-its-way-to-germany-reports-say-1097407274.html
Nord Stream Turbine Already on Its Way to Germany, Reports Say
Nord Stream Turbine Already on Its Way to Germany, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine, which had remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, to Germany... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T05:02+0000
2022-07-18T05:02+0000
nord stream pipeline
gas
turbine
canada
russia
germany
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg
The Siemens Energy turbine is being shipped to Germany by plane, not by sea, as earlier planned, the newspaper said. It should take about five to seven days for the turbine to be transported from Germany to Russia, via Helsinki.The newspaper said that the turbine is expected to arrive in Russia on July 24.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend that he discussed the turbine issue with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying that Ottawa’s decision was a violation of the sanctions regime and will never be accepted by the Ukrainian people.Earlier this month, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires in Ukraine over Ottawa's decision to return the Nord Stream-1 turbine and called on the Canadian government to review the move.In early June, it was announced that the turbine sent by Siemens to its factory in Montreal, on behalf of Russia’s Gazprom, for maintenance, was unable to make it back to Russia because of sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Active negotiations on the issue were held between Ottawa and Berlin.During the entire process, Canada met fierce resistance from the Canadian Ukrainian lobby and Ukraine’s government itself, which pressured Ottawa not to send the turbine back to Gazprom as it would violate sanctions.Last Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy."The Bild newspaper reported on Monday that the German government believes that Russia does not plan to fully resume gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after all the repairs are completed.
canada
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_78:0:2397:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_144ed48e9ee68c84bbd02dfa9d7d814c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream pipeline, gas, turbine, canada, russia, germany, europe

Nord Stream Turbine Already on Its Way to Germany, Reports Say

05:02 GMT 18.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyNord Stream pipeline
Nord Stream pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada shipped the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbine, which had remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions, to Germany on Sunday, July 17, and it should arrive in Russia by July 24, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reports citing sources familiar with the situation.
The Siemens Energy turbine is being shipped to Germany by plane, not by sea, as earlier planned, the newspaper said. It should take about five to seven days for the turbine to be transported from Germany to Russia, via Helsinki.
The newspaper said that the turbine is expected to arrive in Russia on July 24.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over the weekend that he discussed the turbine issue with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying that Ottawa’s decision was a violation of the sanctions regime and will never be accepted by the Ukrainian people.
Earlier this month, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Canadian charge d'affaires in Ukraine over Ottawa's decision to return the Nord Stream-1 turbine and called on the Canadian government to review the move.
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMARPicture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria
© AFP 2022 / JOE KLAMAR
In early June, it was announced that the turbine sent by Siemens to its factory in Montreal, on behalf of Russia’s Gazprom, for maintenance, was unable to make it back to Russia because of sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Active negotiations on the issue were held between Ottawa and Berlin.
During the entire process, Canada met fierce resistance from the Canadian Ukrainian lobby and Ukraine’s government itself, which pressured Ottawa not to send the turbine back to Gazprom as it would violate sanctions.
Last Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa had decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy."
The Bild newspaper reported on Monday that the German government believes that Russia does not plan to fully resume gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after all the repairs are completed.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала