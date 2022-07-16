https://sputniknews.com/20220716/gazprom-expects-siemens-to-confirm-if-return-of-gas-turbine-for-nord-stream-possible-1097373930.html

Gazprom Expects Siemens to Confirm if Return of Gas Turbine for Nord Stream Possible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Energy giant Gazprom filed a request with Siemens, asking the German company to provide documents allowing the export of the gas turbine for... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

russia

nord stream pipeline

Gazprom stressed its hopes on "unconditional" fulfillment of maintenance obligations by Siemens, necessary for the unhindered operation of the Nord Stream pipeline and gas deliveries to Europe.On Wednesday, Gazprom said it had no documents that could allow Siemens to have the gas turbine engine for the Portovaya CS returned from Canada, where it had been sent for repairs and then stranded due to sanctions on Russia following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back, citing sanctions against Moscow, but German Energy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Berlin instead of Russia to avoid legal issues and Canada decided to bypass its own sanctions.The delay resulted in the German side postponing maintenance work on the pipeline, which has already caused significant concerns amid skyrocketing gas prices in Europe. Moscow also warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt in the supply of natural gas via Nord Stream 1.

