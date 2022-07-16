https://sputniknews.com/20220716/us-to-cut-gas-exports-in-july-by-150000-tonnes-due-to-accident-at-lng-plant-consultancy-says-1097380873.html

US to Cut Gas Exports in July by 150,000 Tonnes Due to Accident at LNG Plant, Consultancy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States may reduce the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe by 150,000 tonnes in July following the accident at the... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Freeport LNG, the operator of one of the largest US LNG plants, announced that it would be closed after the explosion and fire occurred on June 8 at the plant for at least three months, while a full restoration of work is not expected until the end of the year. The US energy ministry said in July that the closure of the plant would reduce the country's LNG export capacity by about 2 billion cubic feet per day or about 17% of total capacity. The ministry lowered its export forecast for the second half of the year to an average of 10.5 billion cubic feet per day, a decrease of 14% compared to the June forecast.Timonin added that in the first half of 2022, Europe was the priority market for the US as about 70% of all LNG produced in the US was sent to the region. In comparison, the amount of exported LNG for the same period last year was 33%, Timonin said.

