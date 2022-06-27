https://sputniknews.com/20220627/us-lng-exports-to-europe-nearly-tripled-since-march-1096715150.html

US LNG Exports to Europe Nearly Tripled Since March

US LNG Exports to Europe Nearly Tripled Since March

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports to Europe have nearly tripled in the past four months, compared to the same period in 2021, according... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T12:44+0000

2022-06-27T12:44+0000

2022-06-27T12:44+0000

us

lng

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096715004_0:221:3246:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2f7f0437d7c8c6a20097d3ad29b93bdf.jpg

"While Russia has cut supplies of natural gas to several EU Member States, the United States and other producers have stepped up. Since March, global LNG exports to Europe have risen by 75 percent compared to 2021, while US LNG exports to Europe have nearly tripled," the statement said.The United States and the European Union have been working toward reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels by cooperating on deploying energy efficiency technologies, diversifying energy supplies and creating energy demand response solutions. According to the statement, apart from decreasing Russian natural gas demand, the United States and the European Commission are taking steps to reduce overall fossil fuel demand in line with the Paris Agreement.The European Commission views the United States as a key partner in the sustainable gas supplies diversification process and are coordinating measures "to secure reliable and diversified energy supplies for the EU, including through the voluntary common purchase of pipeline gas, LNG, and hydrogen."The United States and the European Commission are aware of the environmental impact of LNG production and will step up their common efforts in reducing methane emissions and aligning them with international standards, the statement added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, lng, export