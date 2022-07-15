https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-inflation-hits-40-year-high-as-euro-tumbles-below-the-dollar-1097327540.html

US Inflation Hits 40-year High as Euro Tumbles Below the Dollar

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas began the show by discussing the recent Uber scandal that is greatly affecting the French government; this... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian Forces in Disarray as Russian Troops Press Deep into the Donbass On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas held discussions on a plethora issues around the world, including the Russian military's advances in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East trip, Biden's plummeting approval rating, UFOs, and John Bolton's recent admission that he planned coups while working for the U.S. government.

Guests:Gerald Olivier - Veteran French journalist Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator and host of News Views HughesWyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondentMultiPolarBear - Sri Lankan political activistIn the first hour, Jamarl was joined by veteran journalist Gerald Olivier, who discussed a number of topics affecting Europe, including the Uber scandal and the massive decline of the Euro. In the second hour, Jamarl spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the January 6th hearings and their current status. Jamarl was then joined by Wyatt Reed, who was reporting from Israel about Biden's trip to the Middle East.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sri Lankan activist MultiPolarBear, who spoke to the show about the current state of affairs in Sri Lanka and the future of the island nation after the president fled to the nearby Maldives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

