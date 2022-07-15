https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-inflation-hits-40-year-high-as-euro-tumbles-below-the-dollar-1097327540.html
US Inflation Hits 40-year High as Euro Tumbles Below the Dollar
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas began the show by discussing the recent Uber scandal that is greatly affecting the French government; this was followed by discussions about the Euro's decline, the January 6th hearings, Joe Biden's meeting in Israel and the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka.
Gerald Olivier - Veteran French journalist
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator and host of News Views Hughes
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondent
MultiPolarBear - Sri Lankan political activist
In the first hour, Jamarl was joined by veteran journalist Gerald Olivier, who discussed a number of topics affecting Europe, including the Uber scandal and the massive decline of the Euro.
In the second hour, Jamarl spoke to Scottie Nell Hughes about the January 6th hearings and their current status. Jamarl was then joined by Wyatt Reed, who was reporting from Israel about Biden's trip to the Middle East.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Sri Lankan activist MultiPolarBear, who spoke to the show about the current state of affairs in Sri Lanka and the future of the island nation after the president fled to the nearby Maldives.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik