https://sputniknews.com/20220715/un-encouraging-all-efforts-around-world-to-help-alleviate-food-crisis-1097361173.html
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T17:17+0000
2022-07-15T17:17+0000
2022-07-15T17:17+0000
un
food crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_130fa1884a97823d0731f3c7de2c8ae8.jpg
“I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis,” Haq said during a press briefing.Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/lavrov-west-prevents-russian-ships-from-docking-at-ports-to-exacerbate-food-crisis-1095893385.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119130_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_634a9fc1629134924cfff5d0f7e590d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un, food crisis
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Friday .
“I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis,” Haq said during a press briefing.
Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet
and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.