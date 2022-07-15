International
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz...
"I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis," Haq said during a press briefing.Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.
UN Encouraging All Efforts Around World to Help Alleviate Food Crisis

An Indian laborer dries rice crop on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is encouraging all efforts around the globe to ease the global food crisis, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said on Friday .
“I think for us, the important thing is to encourage all of the efforts being made around the world to see what can be done to help alleviate what could be a serious a worldwide food crisis,” Haq said during a press briefing.
Haq's comment came in response to a request for comment on the United States' decision to issue a fact sheet and ease sanctions imposed on Russian food and fertilizer exports.
