Lavrov: West Prevents Russian Ships From Docking at Ports to Exacerbate Food Crisis
The Western countries have accused Russia of trying to trigger a global food crisis by allegedly impeding shipments of grain and crops from Ukraine – one of... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International
Russia has done everything in its power to resolve the nascent global food crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated.
10:05 GMT 31.05.2022 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 31.05.2022)
The Western countries have accused Russia of trying to trigger a global food crisis by allegedly impeding shipments of grain and crops from Ukraine – one of the world's biggest suppliers, alongside Russia. At the same time, the same countries earlier banned port entrance for practically all Russian ships.
Russia has done everything in its power to resolve the nascent global food crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated.
