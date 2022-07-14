US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has issued a general license authorizing transactions with Russia related to fertilizers, seeds and food crops, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.
"For the purposes of this general license, agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices are defined as follows: Agricultural commodities. [They] are intended for use as: Food for humans (including raw, processed, and packaged foods; live animals; vitamins and minerals; food additives or supplements; and bottled drinking water) or animals (including animal feeds); Seeds for food crops; Fertilizers or organic fertilizers; or Reproductive materials (such as live animals, fertilized eggs, embryos, and semen) for the production of food animals," the statement said.
US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH
The United States is authorizing transactions with German energy conglomerate SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH through December 16, 2022 despite sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department stated.
"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (formerly known as Gazprom Germania GmbH), or any entity in which SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited … are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 16, 2022," Treasury Department said in a general license.
The license does not authorize transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, the Treasury Department added.
US Removes Sanctions on Alfa-Bank's Branch in Kazakhstan
The United States has removed sanctions on the branch of Russia’s Alfa-Bank in Kazakhstan, the Department of the Treasury announced.
"The following name has been removed from OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals: JSC SB ALFA BANK (a.k.a. SUBSIDIARY BANK ALFA-BANK JSC), Masanchy Street 57a, Almaty 050012, Kazakhstan; SWIFT/BIC ALFAKZKA; Website www.alfabank.kz; Organization Established Date 1994 [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALFA-BANK)," the statement said.
