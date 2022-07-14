https://sputniknews.com/20220714/us-issues-general-license-authorizing-transactions-with-russia-related-to-fertilizers-seeds-1097323089.html

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

"For the purposes of this general license, agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices are defined as follows: Agricultural commodities. [They] are intended for use as: Food for humans (including raw, processed, and packaged foods; live animals; vitamins and minerals; food additives or supplements; and bottled drinking water) or animals (including animal feeds); Seeds for food crops; Fertilizers or organic fertilizers; or Reproductive materials (such as live animals, fertilized eggs, embryos, and semen) for the production of food animals," the statement said.US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbHThe United States is authorizing transactions with German energy conglomerate SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH through December 16, 2022 despite sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department stated.The license does not authorize transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, the Treasury Department added.US Removes Sanctions on Alfa-Bank's Branch in KazakhstanThe United States has removed sanctions on the branch of Russia’s Alfa-Bank in Kazakhstan, the Department of the Treasury announced."The following name has been removed from OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals: JSC SB ALFA BANK (a.k.a. SUBSIDIARY BANK ALFA-BANK JSC), Masanchy Street 57a, Almaty 050012, Kazakhstan; SWIFT/BIC ALFAKZKA; Website www.alfabank.kz; Organization Established Date 1994 [RUSSIA-EO14024] (Linked To: JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALFA-BANK)," the statement said.

