Swedish Fighter Pilots Leaving En Masse Over Scant Pay, Low Confidence

In recent years, the Swedish Armed Forces have been struggling to recruit new pilots and even retain existing staff. The nascent wave of resignations has been... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T05:51+0000

2022-07-15T05:51+0000

2022-07-15T05:51+0000

This autumn, the Swedish Armed Forces may lose about half of its fighter pilot corps, as pilots are about to either take a leave of absence or resign completely, national broadcaster SVT reported.SVT ascribed the phenomenon to a combination of factors such as increased retirement age, slow wage development and low confidence in leadership.Per-Martin Sternevi, the chairman of the Swedish Armed Forces' Interest Association (FPI), stressed that this is neither a threat nor a strike. According to him, the top brass have been aware of the criticism for several years but haven't listened.“It is already clear that it will happen”, he told SVT. “All this results in the confidence in the Armed Forces' leadership becoming incredibly low”, he added.To address the fighter pilots' dissatisfaction, Air Force Chief Carl-Johan Edström pledged to invest SEK 600 million ($57 million) over the next ten years. Among other things, a new salary structure and an investigation into the consequences of the higher retirement age have been promised. He also said he understands the personnel's frustration.According to Per-Martin Sternevi, though, the investment is not enough.According to pilots, salaries haven't changed since 1999.In 2016, the retirement age for fighter pilots was raised from 55 to 67, and in 1999 it was decided that the their flight certificates would only apply within the Armed Forces.At its peak military strength during the early years of the Cold War, Sweden boasted an inventory of about 1,000 combat aircraft, giving it one of the largest and best-equipped air forces in the world.Following massive contractions after the the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, today's fleet numbers some 300 aircraft, including tactical transports, helicopters and jet trainers. The current Swedish Air Force has four wings of fighters located in Lidköping, Ronneby, Luleå and Uppsala.In recent years, the Swedish Armed Forces have been struggling to recruit new pilots and even retain existing staff. According to the military, fully training a military pilot takes 78 months.

