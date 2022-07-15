https://sputniknews.com/20220715/iranian-military-slams-us-israeli-leaders-over-threats-to-use-force-reports-say-1097351836.html

Iranian Military Slams US, Israeli Leaders Over Threats to Use Force, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior spokesman for the Iranian military, Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, slammed pronouncements by US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM... 15.07.2022

On Thursday, Biden and Lapid pledged to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear arms by all means, including by the use of force.According to the news outlet, Shekarchi said that both the US and Israel have a long list of fails in the Middle East, that is why they should consider the real situation in the region rather than threaten Iran.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments.After Biden took office, the US entered into talks to revive the deal.

