https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-israel-announce-new-strategic-high-level-dialogue-on-technology-1097283106.html

US, Israel Announce New Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology

US, Israel Announce New Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has announced a new strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology with Israel that will elevate the strategic... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T16:23+0000

2022-07-13T16:23+0000

2022-07-13T16:23+0000

us

israel

middle east

partners

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097282959_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0300ebf0c02bd7a761ed9c967dbaa920.jpg

"Today, the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the State of Israel reaffirm their commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between the countries to new heights by launching the new Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, tasked with establishing a US-Israel technological partnership on critical and emerging technologies and solutions to global challenges: pandemic preparedness, climate change, implementation of artificial intelligence and trusted technology ecosystems," the White House said in a press release.The two countries will work on creating and advancing innovative solutions to the global challenges and promote a shared agenda in the international arena, while also reinforcing the existing collaboration mechanisms, the release said.The United States and Israel will also commit to holding high-level inter-agency discussions led by the national the security councils of each country with the goal of improving collaboration so that new and emerging technologies on a global scale are promoted and protected, the release said.Researchers from both countries will work on the large-scale implementation of artificial intelligence, focusing on agriculture, medicine and transportation, the release also said.Of equal importance is sharing information and building out new technologies to mitigate climate change, the release added, noting that this includes cooperative research and development ventures and best practices in renewable energy solutions and water management.The Strategic Dialogue on Technology will be held every year alternating between the United States and Israel, and the first meeting is envisioned to take place in Israel later this year, according to the release.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/what-to-expect-as-biden-arrives-in-middle-east-1097266724.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, israel, middle east, partners