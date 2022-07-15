https://sputniknews.com/20220715/biden-may-see-illegal-border-crossings-hit-7mln-by-2024-if-no-action-taken-ex-officials-say-1097331450.html

Biden May See Illegal Border Crossings Hit 7Mln by 2024 if No Action Taken, Ex-Officials Say

Biden May See Illegal Border Crossings Hit 7Mln by 2024 if No Action Taken, Ex-Officials Say

EL PASO (Sputnik) - The number of border apprehensions under President Joe Biden’s watch could reach a record seven million by the end of his first term if the... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T06:53+0000

2022-07-15T06:53+0000

2022-07-15T06:53+0000

joe biden

us

border crossings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097093217_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8a1cfef48703c29f3c1b4c04bb569b21.jpg

Nearly 3 million migrants have illegally crossed the US southern border since Biden took office. The US has already recorded 1.5 million illegal border crossings since the federal government’s 2022 fiscal year began eight months ago in October, including three consecutive monthly highs in March (222,339), April (235,478), and May (239,416).The United States hit a 20-year record high of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in the 2021 fiscal year. The numbers spiked dramatically after Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, which has provided Republicans with ammunition ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections in November, and the subsequent 2024 presidential campaign.Although climate change, poverty, and government corruption are often cited as some of the key factors driving US mass migration to the southern border, Biden's lack of action is the primary driver, Bensman added.A migrant's decision making is all based on whether it is worth spending up to $10,000 to attempt to get smuggled into the United States, he added.Bensman pointed out that Democratic presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton both made efforts to stop mass migration on the US southern border, unlike current mainstream Democrats.In June, the US Supreme Court authorized the Biden administration to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy that required non-Mexican nationals who cross the land border into the United States to stay in Mexico during the course of their removal proceedings. In addition, the Biden administration has attempted to rescind the Title 42 policy, which serves as a tool to deter migrants at the southern border due to public health concerns from the coronavirus, but a federal court ordered the administration to keep the policy in place.Bensman said the number of migrants the US is exempting from Title 42 is still so great that it stands as a very powerful enticement to the rest of the world.Bensman mentioned some of the migrants coming through the US border are from countries with terrorism issues or countries in Africa where there are conflicts between warlords and tribal militias.Moreover, Bensman said record-setting mass migration will also have immediate impacts on school districts, such as increasing tax rates and overcrowding.Biden Must Take Action to Avoid Humanitarian DisasterFormer US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sector chief Victor Manjarrez told Sputnik the Biden administration needs to take action in order to avoid a disastrous event like the one that left 50 illegal migrants dead after a smuggler abandoned them inside a tractor-trailer near the Texas city of San Antonio in sweltering heat conditions.Manjarrez said he has heard the southern border crisis called a humanitarian crisis, but he believes it is now a man-made disaster due to Biden's lack of action in dealing with the issue.He warned about the number of illegal migrants passing through the Big Bend sector, a very remote area with rough terrain on the Texas-Mexico border.Manjarrez, citing his own source, said US immigration enforcement sees indications from Central America and Mexico that the crisis on the US southern border will worsen soon.He also said the record-high number of illegal migrants arriving at the US southern border is taking a toll on Border Patrol agents. He said that in April he was in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas where many of the migrants are crossing into the United States illegally.The former sector chief said he expects the Biden administration to see a second-consecutive record year for the number of illegal migrants apprehended on the US southern border because there is no deterrent effect.Regarding Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order authorizing the national guard and state law enforcement to apprehend and return illegal migrants to Mexico, Manjarrez said the move could make them vulnerable to lawsuits because they will not be able to make determinations for asylum claims.With respect to Biden’s program to fast-track migration of Ukrainian refugees arriving on the US southern border, the former CBP sector chief said he expects the situation to be exploited by other Europeans seeking to come to the United States. Ukrainian refugees have been treated better than other migrants coming into the United States, he added.More than 33,000 Ukrainian migrants have come to the United States since March, after the start of Russia's special military operation in the country, including 21,153, in April, after a Biden order welcoming up to 100,000.Bensman said the arrival of Ukrainian refugees on the southern border exacerbates the current problem.Bensman pointed out that Ukrainian refugees do not have to come to the United States because the European Union has offered Ukrainians refuge for three years with food and housing subsidies and education.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, border crossings