https://sputniknews.com/20220629/g7-summit-scotus-watch-cia--special-forces-in-ukraine-and-migrants-die-crossing-us-border-1096769949.html

G7 Summit, SCOTUS Watch, CIA & Special Forces in Ukraine and Migrants Die Crossing US Border

G7 Summit, SCOTUS Watch, CIA & Special Forces in Ukraine and Migrants Die Crossing US Border

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies reached a broad agreement to seek ways to impose a price cap on Russian oil. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T08:11+0000

2022-06-29T08:11+0000

2022-06-29T10:47+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

scotus

g7

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096769802_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_21fe9e7906a08a25aa60fe425ed8a6d3.png

G7 Summit, SCOTUS Watch, CIA & Special Forces In Ukraine and Migrants Die Crossing US Border Leaders of the G7 advanced economies reached a broad agreement to seek ways to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

Sean Blackmon, Sputnik news analyst and co-host of By Any Means Necessary calls in from the G7 Summit to break down the latest developments. A lot of words coming out of the G7, but not a lot of specificity. And that’s understandable, because it seems like intentions here are running up against realities, at least when it comes to energy and money. The Misfits talk about the a focus of the G7, which is to sanction Russian fuel.Kevin Gosztola, a journalist and writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the show to talk about the CIA and Special Forces on the ground in Ukraine. And, they talk about the January 6 Committee convening today in what might be called an emergency session.Maru Mora Villalpando, Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist, joins the show to talk about a tragic story from Texas. Last night we got the news that dozens of people had died in the back of a tractor trailer, attempting to reach the US from Mexico and several Central American countries. The trailer was found outside San Antonio Reports vary as to whether the death toll is currently 46 or 50. Sixteen people - adults and children - were found alive, and a reporter with investigative newsroom Reveal says a father has confirmed the deaths of his two daughters in the trailer, who appear to be young people. And it also followed by only a couple of weeks the Summit of the Americas, during which the administration was supposed to hammer out proposals to alleviate migration pressures and crack down on human smuggling.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, scotus, g7, аудио, radio