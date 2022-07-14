Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Involving 52 Aircraft: Military

International
"The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the U.S. Force conducted bilateral trainings to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of Japan-U.S. Alliance," the JASDF said in a press release.The exercises took place on July 6, 11 and 12 over the Sea of ​Japan, the Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea, the statement read.In total, 52 aircraft took part in the training, including 20 aircraft on the Japan's side, and 32 on the US side.On July 1, Japan and the United States conducted a joint tactical exercise above the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan to train formation and navigation. Experts in Japan believe their aim is to have a deterrent effect on China and Russia, whose military aircraft have recently been patrolling their borders.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the US military conducted joint exercises to strengthen deterrence and response skills, the JASDF said on Thursday.
"The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and the U.S. Force conducted bilateral trainings to enhance deterrence and response capabilities of Japan-U.S. Alliance," the JASDF said in a press release.
The exercises took place on July 6, 11 and 12 over the Sea of ​Japan, the Pacific Ocean, and the East China Sea, the statement read.
In total, 52 aircraft took part in the training, including 20 aircraft on the Japan's side, and 32 on the US side.
On July 1, Japan and the United States conducted a joint tactical exercise above the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan to train formation and navigation. Experts in Japan believe their aim is to have a deterrent effect on China and Russia, whose military aircraft have recently been patrolling their borders.
