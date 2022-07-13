International
Japan's Economy Minister Calls on US, Australia to Boost LNG Production, Increase Supplies
"I have again asked the United States and Australia which share values with Japan to increase LNG production and ensure a stable supply, and both countries have shown an understanding of our position," Hagiuda said at a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.The economy minister made the request during the meeting of energy ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on the sidelines of the Sydney Energy Forum earlier in the day.The Energy Forum, organized by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency, is taking place in Sydney from July 12-13. Energy ministers of the US, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia and Samoa, as well as investors and heads of large companies are attending the forum. The theme of the forum is innovations in the green technologies.Quad was founded in 2007 but remained largely passive until 2017, when the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States agreed to revive the format in the face of perceived common threats, such as the growing influence of China.
15:44 GMT 13.07.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Economy Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday that he had asked the United States and Australia to increase production and supply of the liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"I have again asked the United States and Australia which share values with Japan to increase LNG production and ensure a stable supply, and both countries have shown an understanding of our position," Hagiuda said at a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.
The economy minister made the request during the meeting of energy ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on the sidelines of the Sydney Energy Forum earlier in the day.
The Energy Forum, organized by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency, is taking place in Sydney from July 12-13. Energy ministers of the US, Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia and Samoa, as well as investors and heads of large companies are attending the forum. The theme of the forum is innovations in the green technologies.
Quad was founded in 2007 but remained largely passive until 2017, when the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States agreed to revive the format in the face of perceived common threats, such as the growing influence of China.
