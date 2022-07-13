International
Hungary Will Not Join Sanctions Against Gazprom, Russian Gas Embargo
Hungary Will Not Join Sanctions Against Gazprom, Russian Gas Embargo
"In the previous months we have debated sanctions in Brussels, adopted many sanctions in Brussels... On the possibility of adopting new sanction packages Hungary's position is clear: we are not prepared to even discuss the gas embargo. There was a proposition from one EU country to outline the inclusion of Gazprombank into the sanction list. We categorically stated that we will not support any package containing sanctions against Gazprom or Gazprombank," Szijjarto told journalists at a press conference, which was broadcast on his social network account.The minister added that Hungary began commercial negotiations to buy new volumes of natural gas on top of the existing long-term contracts, aiming to purchase 700 million cubic meters of gas before the start of the heating season, which is a physical maximum that the country can store.Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that Hungary was not ready to even discuss the embargo on Russian gas, and would not support the new sanctions package if it had sanctions against Russia's Gazprom or Gazprombank.Last month, the EU presented the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The new package affects only oil deliveries by sea, while oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline has not been subject to restrictions yet. Europe does not exclude the introduction of the seventh package, which may include an embargo on the supply of Russian gas.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, adding that its sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
16:02 GMT 13.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary is not prepared to even discuss the Russian gas embargo and will not support the sanctions package if it contains sanctions against Russia's Gazprom or Gazprombank, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"In the previous months we have debated sanctions in Brussels, adopted many sanctions in Brussels... On the possibility of adopting new sanction packages Hungary's position is clear: we are not prepared to even discuss the gas embargo. There was a proposition from one EU country to outline the inclusion of Gazprombank into the sanction list. We categorically stated that we will not support any package containing sanctions against Gazprom or Gazprombank," Szijjarto told journalists at a press conference, which was broadcast on his social network account.
The minister added that Hungary began commercial negotiations to buy new volumes of natural gas on top of the existing long-term contracts, aiming to purchase 700 million cubic meters of gas before the start of the heating season, which is a physical maximum that the country can store.
Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that Hungary was not ready to even discuss the embargo on Russian gas, and would not support the new sanctions package if it had sanctions against Russia's Gazprom or Gazprombank.
Last month, the EU presented the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The new package affects only oil deliveries by sea, while oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline has not been subject to restrictions yet. Europe does not exclude the introduction of the seventh package, which may include an embargo on the supply of Russian gas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, adding that its sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
