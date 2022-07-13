https://sputniknews.com/20220713/britons-want-prince-andrew-kicked-out-of-windsor-castle-after-sex-abuse-scandal-poll-shows-1097268593.html
Britons Want Prince Andrew 'Kicked Out' of Windsor Castle After Sex Abuse Scandal, Poll Shows
An overwhelming majority of Britons would prefer to have Prince Andrew ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle and stripped of all of his royal privileges, a recent poll has revealed.The new survey for the Express posed this specific question to several thousand Britons, with about 13.6 thousand, or 85% of respondents, voting for ‘yes’.According to the outlet, 11 percent (1,536 people) said “no”, while three percent (472 people) said they did not know.The disgraced Duke of York was earlier stripped of his patronages and HRH title and forced to step away from public royal life after being accused of sexual abuse by an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim. The royal struck an out-of-court multi-million settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in February, while denying all the accusations levelled against him.However, since then, Prince Andrew has failed to win back his place in the royal fold.The royal was banned from the Order of the Garter ceremony on June 13 after Charles, Prince of Wales, and Prince William lobbied the Queen, The Sun cited sources as saying earlier.According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, after Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, takes over as monarch, she would be “very surprised” if Prince Andrew was allowed to stay in Windsor.“He will be financially secure but I will be very surprised if he keeps the Royal Lodge,” she was cited as saying.Royal correspondent Richard Palmer was also cited as saying:
