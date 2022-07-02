https://sputniknews.com/20220702/prince-andrew-has-nothing-to-say-to-us-authorities-amid-epstein-probe-royal-source-claims-1096881969.html

Prince Andrew 'Has Nothing to Say' to US Authorities Amid Epstein Probe, Royal Source Claims

Prince Andrew 'Has Nothing to Say' to US Authorities Amid Epstein Probe, Royal Source Claims

After settling his bombshell civil lawsuit with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused him of raping her, Prince Andrew has largely kept a low profile. 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Andrew "has no intention" of helping the US authorities in their Jeffrey Epstein probe, The Mirror reported citing a "well-placed royal source".The remark comes amid the calls to look into the associates and friends of the late American convicted sex offender and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew, who has just wrapped up his legal battle with one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is still urged to "come forward and tell the whole story".Back in 2019, the Duke of York told the BBC in a bombshell interview that he did not regret being friends with Epstein, and particularly denied ever meeting Giuffre, despite being shown a photograph where he and the woman are pictured. Andrew said he did not "recollect that photograph ever being taken."He vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations. The legal battle between the two was settled after Andrew paid her £12 million.During the 2019 interview, Andrew said he was ready to help with the investigation into Epstein, but a year later, then-US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman asserted that the Duke provided "zero cooperation".Andrew's lawyers dismissed the assertion, arguing that the Duke has reached out to the US Department of Justice at least three times, offering his assistance as a witness.

