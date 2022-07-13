https://sputniknews.com/20220713/brain-eating-amoeba-may-be-spreading-to-northern-us-states-1097288993.html

'Brain-Eating Amoeba' May Be Spreading to Northern US States

'Brain-Eating Amoeba' May Be Spreading to Northern US States

One medical epidemiologist with the CDC reportedly suggested that climate change may play a role in the microorganism's apparent northward expansion. 13.07.2022

An unfortunate resident of the US state of Missouri became the latest victim of a rare and deadly brain infection caused by a microorganism called Naegleria fowleri, known also as a "brain-eating amoeba".The Iowa Public Health Department has announced a temporary closure of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County where the victim possibly been exposed to the dangerous microorganism, and said that testing for Naegleria fowleri is being conducted there "in conjunction with the CDC".In light of this development, NBC News notes citing the CDC that the dangerous "brain-eating amoeba", which generally thrives in warm bodies of freshwater, has been found in the northern US states more often recently "as air and water temperatures rise".As the media outlet points out, a CDC study published in 2020 notes that five of the six cases of the primary amebic meningoencephalitis, as the brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri is called, occurred during or after 2010.A medical epidemiologist with the CDC named Julia Haston also suggested that climate change may play a role in this situation.

