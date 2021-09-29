Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/what-is-the-brain-eating-amoeba-that-recently-killed-a-child-in-texas-and-how-to-avoid-it-1089530506.html
What Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It
What Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It
A brain-eating amoeba killed a Texas child on September 11th. The culprit, Naegleria fowleri, is found all throughout the southern United States. Here’s how to... 29.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-29T21:57+0000
2021-09-29T21:57+0000
dallas
death
child
science
ameoba
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080602057_0:121:1921:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbfa3eb5701d3394ed7352cff362f78.jpg
A child died after visiting a splash pad in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Officials were alerted on September 5th that the child was suffering from meningoencephalitis, brain swelling, caused by the brain eating amoeba, naegleria fowleri.The child tragically succumbed six days later. The rare condition has no known cures, and the few treatments available are minimally effective. According to the CDC, there is a 97% fatality rate for those suffering from an infection brought on by naegleria fowleri. In the 148 documented instances from 1962 to 2019, only four people have survived.Several drugs have been shown to be effective against naegleria fowleri in laboratory settings, but that success has not translated in the real world. A new therapeutic known as miltefosine recently helped two people survive when combined with aggressive management of brain swelling.Where is Naegleria fowleri?Naegleria fowleri is only found in freshwater and prefers warm temperatures. The amoeba prefers warmer temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) and its reproductive rate is highest at moderately warm temperatures. The amoeba is found in soil and has also been found in geothermal water, warm water discharge from industrial plants, swimming pools that are poorly maintained, and water heaters.In human infections, the amoeba travels up through the nose and into the brain, with no documented cases coming from the drinking of contaminated water. In a few rare instances, infection has been caused through nasal rinsing of improperly maintained and cleaned devices.Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in lakes and rivers in warmer regions. The amount and concentration of the amoeba play a significant role in the risk of infection, which is incredibly low. From 2010 to 2019, only 34 deaths occurred in the United States, compared to over 34,000 drowning deaths from 2001 to 2010.How to stay safe from Naegleria fowleriThe best way to stay safe from naegleria fowleri is to avoid swimming in freshwater during the warmer parts of the year. If you do, try to avoid submerging your head underwater.According to the CDC, “Initial symptoms of PAM start about 5 days (range 1 to 9 days) after infection. The initial symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. After the start of symptoms, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about 5 days (range 1 to 12 days).”If you experience any of these symptoms following a swim in freshwater, seek medical treatment as soon as possible. However, thousands of people swim in warm freshwater every year in the United States. Even if you flout these recommendations, you’re likely to be just fine.
dallas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080602057_78:0:1841:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_c8ed6aaa8f1ff029e5f8017b37458ceb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dallas, death, child, science, ameoba

What Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It

21:57 GMT 29.09.2021
CC0 / / amoeba
amoeba - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A brain-eating amoeba killed a Texas child on September 11th. The culprit, Naegleria fowleri, is found all throughout the southern United States. Here’s how to avoid tragedy.
A child died after visiting a splash pad in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Officials were alerted on September 5th that the child was suffering from meningoencephalitis, brain swelling, caused by the brain eating amoeba, naegleria fowleri.
The child tragically succumbed six days later. The rare condition has no known cures, and the few treatments available are minimally effective. According to the CDC, there is a 97% fatality rate for those suffering from an infection brought on by naegleria fowleri. In the 148 documented instances from 1962 to 2019, only four people have survived.
Several drugs have been shown to be effective against naegleria fowleri in laboratory settings, but that success has not translated in the real world. A new therapeutic known as miltefosine recently helped two people survive when combined with aggressive management of brain swelling.
Where is Naegleria fowleri?
Naegleria fowleri is only found in freshwater and prefers warm temperatures. The amoeba prefers warmer temperatures up to 115°F (46°C) and its reproductive rate is highest at moderately warm temperatures. The amoeba is found in soil and has also been found in geothermal water, warm water discharge from industrial plants, swimming pools that are poorly maintained, and water heaters.
In human infections, the amoeba travels up through the nose and into the brain, with no documented cases coming from the drinking of contaminated water. In a few rare instances, infection has been caused through nasal rinsing of improperly maintained and cleaned devices.
Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in lakes and rivers in warmer regions. The amount and concentration of the amoeba play a significant role in the risk of infection, which is incredibly low. From 2010 to 2019, only 34 deaths occurred in the United States, compared to over 34,000 drowning deaths from 2001 to 2010.
How to stay safe from Naegleria fowleri
The best way to stay safe from naegleria fowleri is to avoid swimming in freshwater during the warmer parts of the year. If you do, try to avoid submerging your head underwater.
According to the CDC, “Initial symptoms of PAM start about 5 days (range 1 to 9 days) after infection. The initial symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. After the start of symptoms, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about 5 days (range 1 to 12 days).”
If you experience any of these symptoms following a swim in freshwater, seek medical treatment as soon as possible. However, thousands of people swim in warm freshwater every year in the United States. Even if you flout these recommendations, you’re likely to be just fine.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:13 GMTMilley Blamed State Department for Hampering Afghanistan Evacuation – Reports
21:57 GMTWhat Is the Brain-Eating Amoeba That Recently Killed a Child in Texas and How to Avoid It
21:50 GMTUS to Run Out of Cash by Late October, Early November if Debt Limit Not Increased
21:44 GMTUS Marines Forced to Clean Up Trash, Paint Over Obscene Graffiti Before Leaving Afghanistan - Report
21:37 GMTBiden Rejected Request to Meet With Abbas on Margins of UNGA - Reports
21:22 GMTKim Says Willing to Restore Inter-Korean Hotline Starting in October - Report
21:16 GMTVideo: RAAF Releases Cockpit Footage of Military Jet Flying Among Brisbane's Skyscrapers
21:07 GMTHouse Republicans Are Split on Infrastructure Bill as Vote Approaches
20:28 GMTUS Senate Parliamentarian Rejects Democrats' Backup Immigration Plan - Reports
20:25 GMTJournalist Shot Dead During Lunch in Hotel in Central Mexico
20:18 GMTFurther Deterioration of German-Russian Relations Possible If Greens Enter Gov't, AfD Lawmaker Says
20:15 GMTNBA Players Won’t Get Paid for Games They Miss Due to Vaccine Requirements
20:06 GMTWhite House Says Working 'Around the Clock' With Congress to Avoid Government Shutdown
19:54 GMTWhat's in it for Iran? Three Ways Tehran Will Benefit From Joining Shanghai Pact
19:34 GMTWHO Launches First-Ever Global Strategy To Eliminate Deadly Bacterial Meningitis By 2030
19:34 GMTIndia: BJP Proposes Law Against Religious Conversion in Karnataka, Catholic Bishops Raise Concerns
19:28 GMTTaliban Write to Modi Gov't Urging India to Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan
19:20 GMTBorder Towns to Sue Biden for ‘Failure to Enforce the Law’
19:11 GMTMembers of House Armed Services Committee Take Shots at President Joe Biden
18:58 GMTAmericans' Approval of Biden's Handling of Key Issues Sags, New Poll Shows