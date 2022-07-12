https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-claims-to-have-killed-daesh-syria-chief-in-drone-strike-1097234109.html

Maher al-Agal, the leader of Daesh* terrorist group in Syria and one of the top four Daesh leaders overall, was killed as a result of US military airstrike in... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

The attack targeted Maher al-Agal and his aide, but it is not clear if the aide was killed or injured, according to reports.The airstrike was carried out outside Jimdahtis, Northwest Syria, according to reports.The strike came over two weeks after the US conducted a strike in Syria's Idlib province, targeting a senior leader of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Hurras al-Din*.Earlier in the day, media reported that Syrian checkpoint military guards and residents of al-Salihiya village on the outskirt of the northeastern city of Qamishli, have managed to push back a convoy of five US armored vehicles.US forces have occupied oil and food-rich areas of Syria since 2017, entering the country under the pretext of fighting Daesh. The Islamist militia rampaged through northern and western Iraq and eastern Syria from 2013-2017 before being pushed back and defeated.Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy as it steals Syrian oil.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

