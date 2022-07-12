International
LIVE: First Infrared Image of Universe From James Webb Space Telescope
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/us-military-convoy-prevented-from-entering-syrian-village-by-local-residents-reports-say-1097232747.html
US Military Convoy Prevented From Entering Syrian Village by Local Residents, Reports Say
US Military Convoy Prevented From Entering Syrian Village by Local Residents, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian checkpoint military guards and residents of al-Salihiya village on the outskirt of the northeastern city of Qamishli, have managed to... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T12:47+0000
2022-07-12T12:47+0000
syria
us military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097232440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2c134ecad64f690b0989807850fb62cf.jpg
The US convoy included one car of Kurdish militia from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the report said, citing local sources.A similar episode of local resistance took place last Tuesday, as local residents prevented a US military convoy from entering al-Mujaibra village.Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Daesh* was declared defeated in the country, but counterterrorism operations have continued in an effort to eliminate remaining cells.Washington has supported Kurdish armed formations in Syria despite Assad's protests. US forces are currently controlling parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Damascus calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of siphoning off its oil resources.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097232440_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48ba9763f4acecf889a9994e36596230.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, us military

US Military Convoy Prevented From Entering Syrian Village by Local Residents, Reports Say

12:47 GMT 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadAmerican military convoy rides during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
American military convoy rides during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian checkpoint military guards and residents of al-Salihiya village on the outskirt of the northeastern city of Qamishli, have managed to push back a convoy of five US armored vehicles, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday.
The US convoy included one car of Kurdish militia from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the report said, citing local sources.
A similar episode of local resistance took place last Tuesday, as local residents prevented a US military convoy from entering al-Mujaibra village.
Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Daesh* was declared defeated in the country, but counterterrorism operations have continued in an effort to eliminate remaining cells.
Washington has supported Kurdish armed formations in Syria despite Assad's protests. US forces are currently controlling parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Damascus calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of siphoning off its oil resources.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала