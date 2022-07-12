It's Official! Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Backing Out of $44 Billion Deal
21:14 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 21:38 GMT 12.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Britta PedersenSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Many people are puzzled on what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal. If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP, File)
Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced last week that he would be stepping away from his April binding merger agreement to purchase Twitter. The decision came after Musk publicly chastised the social media service's claim that some 5% of its active users are bots.
Twitter, Inc. is pursuing legal action in response to Musk's decision to not "honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his interest," the social media service said in a Tuesday filing with Delaware's Chancery Court.
The company's 62-page complaint accused Musk of turning the situation into a "public spectacle" and stands in violation of Delaware contract law.
The Tesla CEO's "repudiation follows a long list of material contractual breaches by Musk that have cast a pall over Twitter and its business," Twitter said in its filing against Musk, 'X Holdings 1, Inc.' and 'X Holdings 2, Inc.'
The two holdings corporations were created for the sole purpose of the merger.
Twitter is arguing that Musk, who owns 9.6% of Twitter stock, falsely asserted "that consummation of the merger depends on the results of his fishing expedition" regarding spam bots.
"Musk’s strategy is also a model of bad faith," Twitter attorneys wrote. "Musk has been working furiously — albeit fruitlessly — to try to show that the company he promised to buy and not disparage has made material misrepresentations about its business to regulators and investors."
