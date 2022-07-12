https://sputniknews.com/20220712/its-official-twitter-sues-elon-musk-for-backing-out-of-44-billion-deal-1097248773.html

It's Official! Twitter Sues Elon Musk for Backing Out of $44 Billion Deal

Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk announced last week that he would be stepping away from his April binding merger agreement to purchase Twitter. The... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

Twitter, Inc. is pursuing legal action in response to Musk's decision to not "honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his interest," the social media service said in a Tuesday filing with Delaware's Chancery Court. The company's 62-page complaint accused Musk of turning the situation into a "public spectacle" and stands in violation of Delaware contract law. The two holdings corporations were created for the sole purpose of the merger. Twitter is arguing that Musk, who owns 9.6% of Twitter stock, falsely asserted "that consummation of the merger depends on the results of his fishing expedition" regarding spam bots. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

