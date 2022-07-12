International
Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset'
Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset'
Donald Trump served as president of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken out against the participation of former US President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.At the same time, in a reply to another tweet, Musk said that if the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, runs for election in 2024 against US President Joe Biden, he would easily win and not even need an election campaign.The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024. Trump has not directly answered questions about participation in the election, but has not dismissed the prospect either. In a recent interview, the politician even suggested who could be his partner in the fight for the presidency, not ruling out that it could be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset'

10:26 GMT 12.07.2022
Donald Trump served as president of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024.
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken out against the participation of former US President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.
“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk said on Twitter.
At the same time, in a reply to another tweet, Musk said that if the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, runs for election in 2024 against US President Joe Biden, he would easily win and not even need an election campaign.
The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024. Trump has not directly answered questions about participation in the election, but has not dismissed the prospect either. In a recent interview, the politician even suggested who could be his partner in the fight for the presidency, not ruling out that it could be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
