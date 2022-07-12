https://sputniknews.com/20220712/elon-musk-says-donald-trump-should-hang-up-his-hat--sail-into-the-sunset--1097220123.html

Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset'

Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Should 'Hang Up His Hat & Sail Into the Sunset'

Donald Trump served as president of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T10:26+0000

2022-07-12T10:26+0000

2022-07-12T10:26+0000

us

donald trump

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097219630_0:0:2485:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae29d99f55d1877b95bdf3f6d8a8dd.jpg

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken out against the participation of former US President Donald Trump in the next presidential election.At the same time, in a reply to another tweet, Musk said that if the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, runs for election in 2024 against US President Joe Biden, he would easily win and not even need an election campaign.The next US presidential election is scheduled for 2024. Trump has not directly answered questions about participation in the election, but has not dismissed the prospect either. In a recent interview, the politician even suggested who could be his partner in the fight for the presidency, not ruling out that it could be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, elon musk