‘Be There, Will Be Wild!': Tuesday’s Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump’s Rallying Campaign
04:22 GMT 12.07.2022 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 12.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinThen-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
The House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol building has moved to postpone Thursday’s hearing, which was set to cover 187 minutes between the start of the insurrection and then-President Trump’s social media call for his supporters to stand down.
The Capitol insurrection hearing on Tuesday will primarily focus on the role extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers played during the deadly riot in Washington, DC.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), one of nine House panelists, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that extremist groups and Trump’s rallying of rioters will be the major focus of the upcoming hearing.
“Donald Trump sent out the tweet that would be heard around the world, the first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of Electoral College votes in a presidential election he had lost,” he declared.
Raskin is leading the Tuesday hearing.
“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump tweeted on December 19, 2020.
“People are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country,” Raskin added.
Committee aides have said that panelists will expose the role QAnon, extremist groups, and other far-right groups played in the insurrection, as well as their direct links to Trump.
On fmr. WH Chief Strategist Steve Bannon signaling he's now willing to testify to the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin says he's "certain" the panel would be interested to hear from him, but adds it would be a taped testimony first, not a live public hearing. pic.twitter.com/KMl7xwucHn— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 10, 2022
The Maryland Democrat noted that Steve Bannon, who recently changed his tune about providing testimony, would be given the same treatment as other witnesses and not afforded a live testimony.