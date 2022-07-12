https://sputniknews.com/20220712/be-there-will-be-wild-tuesdays-jan-6-hearing-to-focus-on-trumps-rallying-campaign--1097209243.html

‘Be There, Will Be Wild!': Tuesday’s Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump’s Rallying Campaign

‘Be There, Will Be Wild!': Tuesday’s Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump’s Rallying Campaign

The Capitol insurrection hearing on Tuesday will primarily focus on the role extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers played during the deadly riot in Washington, DC.Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), one of nine House panelists, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that extremist groups and Trump’s rallying of rioters will be the major focus of the upcoming hearing.Raskin is leading the Tuesday hearing.Committee aides have said that panelists will expose the role QAnon, extremist groups, and other far-right groups played in the insurrection, as well as their direct links to Trump.The Maryland Democrat noted that Steve Bannon, who recently changed his tune about providing testimony, would be given the same treatment as other witnesses and not afforded a live testimony.

