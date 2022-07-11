International
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/poll-slim-majority-of-americans-say-want-to-re-elect-their-representatives-to-congress-1097196425.html
Poll: Slim Majority of Americans Say Want to Re-Elect Their Representatives to Congress
Poll: Slim Majority of Americans Say Want to Re-Elect Their Representatives to Congress
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Slightly more than half of Americans want to re-elect their current representatives to the US Congress in the upcoming midterm... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T15:42+0000
2022-07-11T15:42+0000
us
joe biden
congress
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
“A slim majority of US registered voters, 53%, say their representative in Congress deserves reelection,” a release on the survey said.Another 21 percent say they believe most members of Congress should be reelected, the release also added. However, 41 percent of respondents said they think new lawmakers should be elected.In the 2014 midterm elections, as well as the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, between 19% and 30% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters said most members of Congress deserved reelection, the release said.Regarding US President Joe Biden, 33% of respondents said they would support him if he were to run, while 67% said they would not, the release said.“The 33% reelect figure is significantly lower than his 41% job approval rating,” the release said, adding the figure is 4% less than the support Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had in April 2018.“Currently, 71% of Democratic registered voters, 27% of independents and 3% of Republicans think Biden deserves reelection,” the release added.Gallup conducted this poll among 1,015 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia on June 1-20. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at&nbsp; confidence level of 95%.
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/poll-almost-65-of-us-democrats-do-not-want-biden-re-elected-in-2024-1097192807.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, congress, poll

Poll: Slim Majority of Americans Say Want to Re-Elect Their Representatives to Congress

15:42 GMT 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Slightly more than half of Americans want to re-elect their current representatives to the US Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.
“A slim majority of US registered voters, 53%, say their representative in Congress deserves reelection,” a release on the survey said.
Another 21 percent say they believe most members of Congress should be reelected, the release also added. However, 41 percent of respondents said they think new lawmakers should be elected.
“Thirty percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents and 13% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say most members deserve reelection. This gap is consistent with the pattern whereby supporters of the majority party in Congress are more likely to favor another term for most members,” the release said.
In the 2014 midterm elections, as well as the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, between 19% and 30% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters said most members of Congress deserved reelection, the release said.
Regarding US President Joe Biden, 33% of respondents said they would support him if he were to run, while 67% said they would not, the release said.
“The 33% reelect figure is significantly lower than his 41% job approval rating,” the release said, adding the figure is 4% less than the support Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had in April 2018.
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
Poll: Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024
13:32 GMT
“Currently, 71% of Democratic registered voters, 27% of independents and 3% of Republicans think Biden deserves reelection,” the release added.
Gallup conducted this poll among 1,015 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia on June 1-20. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at  confidence level of 95%.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала